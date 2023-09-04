Sheikh fifty guides Nepal to 230 against India

KANDY: Opener Aasif Sheikh hit a half-century as cricketing minnows Nepal posted 230 all out against India in the final Group A match of the rain-hit Asia Cup on Monday.

Nepal lost their way after a strong start by Sheikh (58) and Kushal Bhurtel (38) but the middle- and lower-order ensured they put up a respectable total in an innings interrupted by rain in Pallekele.

Number eight Sompal Kami smashed 48 before the innings ended in 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each.

The 50-over tournament is seen as a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but rain has played spoilsport, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India’s opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after just one innings. A win or a washout in this match would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first, but Bhurtel and Aasif got quick runs with help from the Indian fielders, who dropped three catches in the first five overs.

Shreyas Iyer dropped a regulation catch at slip, Virat Kohli spilled a sitter at short cover and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan let the ball through his gloves.

Bhurtel smashed Siraj for four and a huge six on successive balls to keep up the charge and raise the noise among a bunch of Nepal fans at a largely empty ground.

He smashed another six off fast bowler Shardul Thakur, but fell caught behind on the next ball.

The introduction of Jadeja, a left-arm spinner, got India wickets and Kuldeep Yadav’s left-arm wrist spin limited the flow of runs despite Sheikh raising his fifty.

Siraj soon sent back Sheikh to dent the batting further, but after a rain delay Dipendra Singh Airee, who hit 29, and Kami put on 50 runs for the seventh wicket to frustrate the opposition bowlers.