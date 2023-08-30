BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
BIPL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.29%)
DFML 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.69%)
DGKC 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.75%)
FABL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.77%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.36%)
OGDC 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
PAEL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PIOC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.56%)
PPL 69.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.57%)
SSGC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.01%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,635 Decreased By -55.3 (-1.18%)
BR30 16,166 Decreased By -232.1 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,266 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.08%)
KSE30 16,442 Decreased By -178.8 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on US stockpile draw and hurricane jitters

Reuters Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 02:28pm

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday after industry data showed a large draw in crude inventories in the U.S., the world’s biggest fuel consumer, and as a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico kept investors on edge.

Brent crude futures for October rose by 42 cents, or 0.49%, to $85.91 a barrel by 0748 GMT. The October contract expires on Thursday and the more active November contract was at $85.32, up 41 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.62%, to $81.66.

Both benchmarks rallied more than a dollar on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slid after prospects of further increases to interest rates eased after softer U.S. job data.

U.S. crude stocks fell by a bigger than expected 11.5 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 25, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

The drop suggests firm demand, said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

Investors also had an eye on Hurricane Idalia as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico to the east of major U.S. oil and natural gas production sites. The region accounts for about 15% of U.S. oil output and about 5% of natural gas production, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Oil major Chevron Corp evacuated some staff from the region but production was continuing.

Elsewhere, analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to extend its voluntary output cut into October, keeping oil supply tight.

Based on that expectation, refining sources surveyed by Reuters forecast that Saudi Arabia’s official selling prices for all crude grades sold to Asia in October will be raised to their highest this year.

Meanwhile, the military in Gabon seized power on Wednesday, which could hit the country’s crude supplies and tighten the market further. Gabon exported a monthly average of 160,000 barrels per day to Asia from May to July, Kpler ship-tracking data showed.

Oil’s gains were capped, however, by concerns over fuel demand and the mixed economic situation in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

Crude Oil Oil prices US crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on US stockpile draw and hurricane jitters

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Weak infrastructure, governance: Moody’s spots extra constraints

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

India’s inflation to keep steady, growth on track

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Read more stories