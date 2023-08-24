BAFL 40.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
World

Russia names new air force chief

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

MOSCOW: Russia has appointed a new acting head of its aerospace forces to replace Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon”, who vanished from view after a Wagner mercenary mutiny against the top brass, the RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday.

During the June 23-24 revolt, Surovikin, who once commanded Russia’s overall war effort in Ukraine, appeared in a video, looking strained and without insignia, urging Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to abandon his march on Moscow.

Since the mutiny, which was ended by negotiations and a deal, some Russian and foreign news outlets have said that Surovikin, who was often publicly praised by Prigozhin in the run-up to the revolt, was being investigated for possible complicity in it and being held under house arrest.

Russia Sergei Surovikin Yevgeny Prigozhin air force chief General Armageddon

