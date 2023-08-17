BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
World

Russia’s FSB foils attack in Siberian uranium-enriching town

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 10:15am

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had thwarted a planned attack on communications stations in the uranium-enriching town of Zelenogorsk in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region, Russian news agencies reported.

State-owned RIA quoted the FSB as saying it had detained two people who are members of the “Citizens of the USRR” collective and who planned to blow up communications stations of the state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom and the TransTelecom telecommunications company.

The “Citizens of the USRR,” a collective name for disparate groups, was deemed extremist by Russia’s justice ministry in 2022.

Zelenogorsk, a town of just above 65,000 people in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, has been involved since Soviet times in enriching uranium for Russia’s nuclear program.

It still remains a closed town, requiring a special entry permit to enter.

