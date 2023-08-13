BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
India set West Indies 166 target to win T20 series

AFP Published 13 Aug, 2023 10:01pm

LAUDERHILL: Suryakumar Yadav struck 61 as India made 165 for nine in their series-deciding T20 international against West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday.

Romario Shepherd took 4-31 in his four overs as West Indies’ bowling attack delivered a much better performance than in their emphatic defeat on Saturday which left the five-match series at 2-2.

West Indies made two changes with off-spinner Roston Chase and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph coming in for Odean Smith and Obed McCoy while India were unchanged.

Hetmyer helps West Indies set India 179 target to level T20 series

Opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who put on a match-winning 165 run partnership on Saturday, were both dismissed cheaply by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

Tilak Varma looked dangerous before he went for 27 off 18, caiught and bowled by Chase but Yadav’s innings kept India’s hopes alive.

Medium pacer Shepherd took care of the lower middle order as West Indies were set a target of 166 to win the series.

