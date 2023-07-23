BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Rain threatens to scupper England’s bid to level Ashes in 4th Test

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2023 05:37pm
Umpires Nitin Menon (L) and Joel Wilson (R) return having carried out a pitch inspection as rain delays the start of play on day five of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 23, 2023. Photo: AFP
Umpires Nitin Menon (L) and Joel Wilson (R) return having carried out a pitch inspection as rain delays the start of play on day five of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: England’s hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test were again frustrated by the weather, with rain meaning there was no play before lunch on Sunday’s final day at Old Trafford.

Heavy overnight rain left the outfield sodden and meant play was unable to start as scheduled at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) in Manchester.

But with hardy spectators still sheltering beneath umbrellas, ground staff began removing the covers at 1045 GMT as mopping-up operations got underway.

The umpires announced they would hold a pitch inspection at 1115 GMT, with lunch brought forward to 1120-1200 GMT, provided there was no further rain, in the hope of resuming play in the afternoon session.

But no sooner had the crowd cheered this announcement, then fresh rain fell, with the pitch and square again fully covered.

Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England’s first-innings 592, after rain meant only 30 overs’ play was possible on Saturday’s fourth day.

England managed to take just one wicket in that time when part-time off-spinner Joe Root had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind, but not before the Australian had held up the hosts’ victory charge with 111.

Ben Stokes’ men must win at Old Trafford to square the series at 2-2 and force a decider in next week’s fifth and final Test at the Oval in London.

But a draw would be enough for Australia, as the holders, to be assured of retaining the Ashes.

Old Trafford is notorious for weather delays – the ground has had 24 complete days rained off in Test cricket, plus an additional two entire Tests abandoned.

England restricted world Test champions Australia to 317 in their first innings of this match before racing to 592 all out, thanks largely to opener Zak Crawley’s breathtaking 189 and an unbeaten 99 from Jonny Bairstow.

Fast bowler Mark Wood ripped through Australia’s top order on Friday with three wickets.

But Australia kept England at bay on Saturday during a stand of 103 between Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh (31 not out).

England are bidding to become just the second side in Ashes history to win a series from 2-0 down.

The Australia team of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, overturned that deficit to win 3-2.

