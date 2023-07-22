BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Root revives England as Australia lose Labuschagne in fourth Test

AFP Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 09:49pm

MANCHESTER: Joe Root revived England’s hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Test by removing Australia century-maker Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday’s rain-marred fourth day.

Australia were 214-5 in their second innings at tea, still 61 runs behind England’s first-innings 592.

England, currently 2-1 down in the five-match series, must win at Old Trafford if they are to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

After rain had meant there was no play before lunch, it seemed as if Australia might get through the session without losing a wicket.

Stokes and Brook help England stretch lead over Australia

Labuschagne, whose 111 was his first Test century in England, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (31 not out) had held firm in a partnership of 103.

But occasional off-spinner Root, who came on after the umpires appeared to warn England captain Ben Stokes that the light had faded sufficiently to make it too dangerous to deploy his fast bowlers, made the breakthrough.

Labuschagne tried to cut Root but succeeded only in edging the ball to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who held a juggled catch.

Nitin Menon initially ruled not out but an England review of the Indian umpire’s decision confirmed the batsman had made contact, leaving Australia 211-5.

When play resumed Saturday at 1345 GMT, Australia were 113-4 – still 162 runs behind an imposing England total that featured opener Zak Crawley’s 189 and Bairstow’s 99 not out.

Labuschagne was 44 not out and Marsh unbeaten on one.

Fast bowler Mark Wood had rocked Australia on Friday with three wickets, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

But neither he nor any of the other England quicks could manage a breakthrough on Saturday.

It was not long after the resumption that Labuschagne, who had struggled for runs earlier in this series, completed his second fifty of the match following his first-innings 51.

Faced with the risk the umpires might take the players off the field for bad light, and so deprive England of yet more time to force a win, Stokes brought on off-spinner Moeen Ali and bowled him in tandem with Root.

Labuschagne then moved to within sight of a hundred by twice launching Root high over long-on for six.

He had a lucky break on 93 when he edged Root past Crawley at slip, before a single off Moeen saw him to a 161-ball century – Labuschagne’s 11th hundred in 42 Tests.

Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

