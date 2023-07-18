BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
DGKC 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 102.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 15,783 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,145 Increased By 102 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,997 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to hang around 82/$ on soft dollar, RBI intervention bets

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:33am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Tuesday amid a mostly weaker dollar and expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may step in. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open barely changed from 82.04 in the previous session.

With the RBI “at least on the face of it” capping the downside (on USD/INR) at 81.80-81.85 and the dollar struggling overall, expect a range of 20 paisa on either side of 82, a foreign exchange trader said.

The USD/INR implied volatility will remain “depressed”, the trader added.

Over the last two weeks, the RBI has been regularly buying dollars via pubic sector banks when the rupee strengthened to the 81.80-81.90 level, according to market participants.

The rupee, on a number of occasions this month, has not been able to sustain a move above 82.

The dollar index was hovering not too far from an over one-year low on bets that the US Federal Reserve is nearing the end to its rate-hiking cycle.

Indian rupee to rise tracking further dollar losses on Fed outlook

The Fed is expected to raise rates one last time next week, followed by a long pause.

US retail sales and industrial output data is due Tuesday.

The data “will provide the committee with fresh insight on demand and output for the cyclically sensitive goods and manufacturing sectors”, ANZ said in a note.

Asian currencies were higher during the day, while equities were mostly lower despite the positive session for their US peers.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to hang around 82/$ on soft dollar, RBI intervention bets

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories