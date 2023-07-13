BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia attacks Kyiv for third night in a row, one killed in south Ukraine

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 05:29pm

KYIV: Russia attacked Kyiv for a third successive night, wounding four people, and an elderly woman was killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Air defences shot down all 20 drones that attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as two Kalibr missiles in other parts of the country, the air force said.

Two people suffered from smoke inhalation during fires caused by falling debris after the downing of the drones over Kyiv, and two were hurt by shrapnel, the interior ministry said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had been killed in a fire overnight but the ministry signalled that the blaze may not have been sparked by falling debris, saying the cause was still being determined.

“This night, Russian terrorists again resorted to a mass attack,” said Ruslan Kravchenko, the governor of the Kyiv region. British ambassador Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: “Pretty nasty night.”

A missile and several drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, damaging several buildings but causing no deaths, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said.

Several hours later, an 85-year-old woman was killed when Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske in the southern region of Kherson around noon (0900 GMT), regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, did not comment on the latest attacks.

There was no easing of air strikes while NATO leaders met in Lithuania this week for a summit which Zelenskiy said provided Ukraine with “a foundation of security” for the first time since it gained independence in 1991. Heavy fighting also continued.

Although Kyiv says its forces have made progress in the east and south since starting a counteroffensive in June, Russia still occupies swathes of territory and Zelenskiy has said the counterattack has gone more slowly than initially hoped.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, said Ukraine had enjoyed “partial success” on the southern flanks of the shattered eastern city Bakhmut and that Ukrainian troops held the strategic initiative there.

He said Moscow’s forces were putting up “unbelievable resistance” but had failed in an attempt to break through Ukrainian lines near Lyman and Kupiansk in the east. Such a breakthrough would boost Russian hopes of pushing further west.

Russian military Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian shelling Russia ukriane war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia attacks Kyiv for third night in a row, one killed in south Ukraine

Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

Sherry Rehman warns of urban flooding in Punjab as PMD predicts rains from today

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Read more stories