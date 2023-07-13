BAFL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
BIPL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.16%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
DGKC 57.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
HBL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUBC 80.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.84%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
OGDC 88.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.43%)
PAEL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
PIBTL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.64%)
PIOC 90.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PPL 71.11 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.73%)
PRL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.09%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
TRG 106.49 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.66%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.49%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Tesla in talks with India to set up factory with up to 500,000 annual capacity

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 11:10am

BENGALURU: Tesla has started discussions with the Indian government for an investment proposal to set up a car factory in the country, with an annual capacity of as many as 500,000 electric vehicles, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

The prices for the electric vehicles would start from 2 million rupees ($24,400.66), the report added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Tesla offers cash rebate on top models in China

The billionaire Elon Musk-led company is also looking at using India as an export base as it plans to ship cars to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the report said, citing government sources.

In a meeting with Musk last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed the car maker to make a “significant investment” in the country.

Tesla

