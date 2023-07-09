BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
England press on despite Starc double in tense 3rd Ashes Test

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2023 05:47pm

LEEDS: Australia’s Mitchell Starc took two wickets but England still made good progress in their quest to keep the Ashes alive on the fourth day of a tense third Test at Headingley on Sunday.

The fast bowler dismissed Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali before all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who had already marked his first Test since 2019 with a run-a-ball 118, removed Zak Crawley.

But star batsman Joe Root and Harry Brook, on their Yorkshire home ground, took England to 129-3, just 122 runs shy of their victory target of 251.

Rain delays third day of third Ashes Test

England resumed on 27-0 in a match, at 2-0 down with three to play, they had to win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

Crawley was nine not out and Duckett 18 not out after Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings on a rain-marred third day.

After a promising stand of 42 from the England openers, left-arm quick Starc had Duckett lbw for 23.

England sent in Moeen Ali at number three after Brook had made just three runs during their first-innings 263.

Moeen, however, was bowled for five trying to drive a 90 mile per hour Starc delivery that flattened the left-hander’s leg stump to leave England 60-2.

Crawley was in fine touch in making 44 only to fall in familiar fashion when, having driven Marsh for a stylish four through cover-point, he was caught behind next ball on the drive.

