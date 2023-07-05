BAFL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
BIPL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.64%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.14%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.73%)
FABL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUBC 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
OGDC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PIOC 89.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PPL 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.41%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
SSGC 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.96%)
UNITY 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.04%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,384 Increased By 14.6 (0.33%)
BR30 15,313 Increased By 80.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 43,630 Increased By 73.3 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,550 Increased By 51.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease as worries over global economic slowdown weigh

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2023 08:59am

TOKYO: Oil prices eased on Wednesday, paring the previous day’s gain as fears over a global economic slowdown denting fuel demand outweighed expectations of tighter supply due to output cuts announced by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia for August.

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $76.11 a barrel by 0027 GMT, after climbing $1.60 on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.14 a barrel, up $1.35, or 1.9%, from Monday’s close, having traded through a U.S. holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement.

Oil prices rise 2pc as market weighs supply cuts against economic outlook

“Oil prices came under pressure again due to lingering worries over a slowdown in the global economy and further hikes of interest rates in the United States and Europe,” said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

“The market will likely continue to move back and forth for some time, focusing on economic indicators in China and monetary policy by central banks,” he said, predicting Brent would trade around $75 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, on Monday said it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to August, while Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their August output and export levels by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively.

The move only briefly lifted the market. The latest decision by Saudi and Russia could be viewed as a bearish signal for prices, as it confirms that optimistic views on demand growth are faltering.

OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia that pumps around 40% of the world’s crude, has been cutting oil output since November in the face of flagging prices.

Investors remained concerned about oil demand, however, after business surveys showed a slump in global factory activity because of sluggish demand in China and in Europe.

Traders will be looking for demand cues from industry data on U.S. crude and product inventories from the American Petroleum Institute later on Wednesday and government data on Thursday, both delayed by a day due to the U.S. holiday.

U.S. crude inventories were expected to fall by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 30, which would mark a third straight week of declines, four analysts polled by Reuters forecast.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude crude oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices ease as worries over global economic slowdown weigh

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories