PIMS says deaths were not caused by AC failure

  • Reports earlier claimed that five patients died due to AC malfunction in ICU
Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 03:06pm

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday refuted reports that deaths of five patients in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) were caused by air-conditioning failure, Aaj News reported.

Reports earlier claimed that the death of five patients on Saturday was caused by AC malfunction in the ICU.

In a statement today, PIMS spokesperson Dr Mushtaq Daha said that the air conditioning system in the hospital was being upgraded and work will be completed by June 30.

Daha added that the patients had been affected by heat stroke before they were brought to the hospital and could not be saved.

Aaj News reported that the air-conditioning in the emergency ward of the hospital had also not been fixed despite being dysfunctional for quite a while. Many doctors have also been affected by heatstroke.

However, PIMS authorities said that nine air conditioning units had been installed in the emergency ward on Saturday night on the instructions of the health minister.

Aaj News had also reported that air conditioners in the offices of most doctors’ offices were working perfectly. Young doctors had also started a protest against the negligence of the hospital administration and the health ministry.

The hospital’s x-ray film stock has also reportedly depleted, and patients were being forced to photograph x-ray’s using their smartphone.

