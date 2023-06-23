AVN 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.21%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
DGKC 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
EPCL 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
GGL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 64.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
OGDC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
PPL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
UNITY 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,953 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 13,511 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,108 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 14,175 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says it advances in south, stops Russian attack in east

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 01:18pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s armed forces have halted a Russian offensive towards the cities of Kupiansk and Lyman in the east of the country, and are advancing in the south, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Friday.

“We had very fierce battles in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but our soldiers stopped the enemy there,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine is in the early stages of its most ambitious counterattack since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and says it has retaken eight villages, its first substantial gains on the battlefield for seven months.

But Russia still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces have yet to push to the main defensive lines that Russia has had months to prepare.

Ukraine says downed 13 cruise missiles overnight

“Indeed, we still have the main events ahead of us. And the main blow is still to come. Indeed, some of the reserves – these are staged things - will be activated later,” Maliar said.

She said Russian forces still aimed to gain control of the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military operation in the south was going according to plan and its forces were advancing, even if minefields were slowing them down, she said.

“In the military, according to their reports and positions, everything is moving according to plan. It is not necessary to expect the offensive to be something very fast,” Maliar said.

“Every day we are advancing, every day. Yes, it is gradual, but our forces are gaining a foothold on these borders and they are advancing steadily.”

Reuters was unable to verify the situation on the battlefield. Each side says the other has suffered heavy losses since Ukraine began its counteroffensive, and Moscow has not acknowledged Ukraine’s recent military gains.

Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine military

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says it advances in south, stops Russian attack in east

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Paris summit: World Bank, IMF take steps to boost crisis financing

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

Read more stories