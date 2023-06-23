Asia fuel oil market steadies

SINGAPORE: Asia’s fuel oil market held steady on Thursday, while onshore inventories at Singapore fell after a three-weeks build.

Weekly residual fuel oil stocks slipped to four-week lows at Singapore as net imports eased after a recent spike, official data showed on Thursday.

The decline in inventories and expectations of tighter supplies for the first half of July have kept prices buoyed in recent trading sessions, though western arbitrage imports remained high amid a wide East-West fuel oil price spread.

Singapore’s cash premium for 0.5% very-low sulphur fuel oil was pegged little changed at $17.51 a metric ton to cargo quotes, while the product’s front-month refining margin closed at a premium of $13.64 a barrel at the Asia close (0830 GMT).

The high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market was steady throughout the week, with spot 380-cst HSFO cash premium pegged at $2.33 a ton on Thursday, though front-month refining margin closed higher at a discount of $7.86 a barrel, based on Refinitiv data. In tenders, Taiwan’s CPC bought 40,000 tonnes of VLSFO for delivery between August and September at Keelung. The seller was oil major Shell, trade sources said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Formosa sold 40,000 tonnes of main column bottoms for loading between July 13 and 17, at a discount of about $88 a ton to 0.5% VLSFO cargo quotes.

Onshore fuel oil stocks fell 13% to 18.54 million barrels (2.92 million tonnes) in the week ended June 21, snapping a three-weeks build, Enterprise Singapore data showed.