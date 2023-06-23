AVN 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,962 Increased By 4.2 (0.11%)
BR30 13,561 Increased By 15.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,184 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,200 Increased By 25.3 (0.18%)
Stronger dollar puts a lid on copper price growth

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

LONDON: Copper prices in London fell after hitting a two-month high earlier on Thursday as a stronger dollar offset support coming from a sharp reduction in available stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Benchmark copper on the LME was down 0.3% at $8,573 a metric ton by 1610 GMT. It had earlier touched its highest since April 21 at $8,867.85 and broken above the 100-day moving average at $8,695.

The US dollar index firmed on risk aversion, making dollar-denominated commodities less attractive to buyers holding other currencies. Brent oil futures dropped by $3.8%.

However, LME inventory for the metal used in power and construction has been low for a while and the big jump in cancelled LME warrants on Thursday has further reduced the amount of available material.

“Things are looking quite tight for copper at the moment,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Technical indicators give $8,870 as a price target over the next couple of weeks, Smith said, adding that stocks show that there are people keen to hang on to copper.

In top metals consumer China, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1% this week.

Chinese markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival, but sentiment there has been weighed down by a lack of meaningful economic stimulus that could support growth in demand for metals.

Aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,203, losing a fight with resistance coming from the 21-day moving average at $2,239. Zinc gained 0.4% to $2,424.5 and nickel was down 0.6% to $21,110.

Lead lost 0.8% to $2,155 and tin fell 1.7% to $26,835 after hitting their highest since Jan. 30 and April 19 respectively.

