Sri Lankan shares close higher on easing May inflation

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 04:26pm

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial sector stocks, a day after data showed inflation eased sharply in May.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.13% at 9,307.87.

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation eased to 22.1% year-on-year in May after a 33.6% rise in April, the statistics department said on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as communication services, consumer staples rise

On the CSE All Share index, conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and holding company Richard Pieris & Company Plc were the top boosters, rising 3.44% and 5.13%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 74.2 million shares from 50.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.35 million) from 1.64 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 79.1 million rupees while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.89 billion rupees, the data showed.

