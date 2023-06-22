FDI not hopeful

That foreign direct investment plunged is not a news anymore. FDI in the country has been weak and shrinking, as per the data released by the central bank, foreign direct investment in the country slipped by 21 percent in the 11MFY23. – The country fetching only $1.3 billion during the period. The FDI inflows during 11MFY23 declined by 19 percent year-on-year, while the outflows jumped by 15 percent.

In May-23 however, some respite was wit needed in FDI as the net foreign inflows were up both on year-on-year basis and month-on-month basis by 23 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

However, the monthly improvement doesn’t count as not only the base is low, but also there is no improvementin the investment climate that warrants attention and that could explain the growth. A lot needs to happen before one can say that the FDI landscape in the country is on a recovery track –a couple of months’ improvement won’t do.

Continuing the trend, FDI from China was the highest and that too in the power sector during the 11-month period despite it coming down over the years as CEPC projects completed or slowed down. What is unfortunate is that the progress on SEZ side of investment hasn’t taken off.

Many investment plans have been unveiled over the years similar to the Economic Revival Plan announced recently by the current government that envisions to focus on untapped potential of key sectors. What however, is missing is a targeted roadmap and investment plan to get results. And the current political and economic uncertainty is certainly the biggest roadblock in persuading investors and friendly countries to invest in Pakistan.