AVN 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
BAFL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
EPCL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.01%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.86%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 74.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.59%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 6.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 90.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.63%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,972 Increased By 6.5 (0.16%)
BR30 13,619 Increased By 62.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 40,305 Increased By 84.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,225 Increased By 46.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI not hopeful

BR Research Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 10:09am

That foreign direct investment plunged is not a news anymore. FDI in the country has been weak and shrinking, as per the data released by the central bank, foreign direct investment in the country slipped by 21 percent in the 11MFY23. – The country fetching only $1.3 billion during the period. The FDI inflows during 11MFY23 declined by 19 percent year-on-year, while the outflows jumped by 15 percent.

In May-23 however, some respite was wit needed in FDI as the net foreign inflows were up both on year-on-year basis and month-on-month basis by 23 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

However, the monthly improvement doesn’t count as not only the base is low, but also there is no improvementin the investment climate that warrants attention and that could explain the growth. A lot needs to happen before one can say that the FDI landscape in the country is on a recovery track –a couple of months’ improvement won’t do.

Continuing the trend, FDI from China was the highest and that too in the power sector during the 11-month period despite it coming down over the years as CEPC projects completed or slowed down. What is unfortunate is that the progress on SEZ side of investment hasn’t taken off.

Many investment plans have been unveiled over the years similar to the Economic Revival Plan announced recently by the current government that envisions to focus on untapped potential of key sectors. What however, is missing is a targeted roadmap and investment plan to get results. And the current political and economic uncertainty is certainly the biggest roadblock in persuading investors and friendly countries to invest in Pakistan.

FDI Foreign Direct Investment

Comments

1000 characters

FDI not hopeful

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories