AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Russia’s new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:30pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia’s new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, would soon be deployed for combat duty.

In a speech to new graduates of military academies, Putin stressed the importance of Russia’s “triad” of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.

“The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia’s military security and global stability,” he said.

Biden says threat of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is ‘real’

“Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being re-equipped with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead.”

The first Sarmat launchers would be put on combat duty “in the near future”, Putin said.

Vladimir Putin Sarmat nuclear missiles

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says Russia’s new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

ECC approves recovery of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge from KE consumers

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Read more stories