Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking global peers, as a modest rate cut from China and caution ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony weighed on sentiment.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange were down 0.10% at 18,861.50, as of 7:59 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities declined overnight, ahead of Powell’s testimony before the financial affairs committee of US House of Representatives, due at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Asian markets fell as China’s modest rate cut dragged down sentiment.

The Nifty and Sensex reversed losses in the final hour on Tuesday, inching close to all-time high levels.

Indian shares inch towards record highs ahead of Powell’s testimony

Among broader peers, midcaps closed at a new record high, while smallcaps hit a fresh 52-week high. The near-term uptrend in the Nifty remains intact, said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

“One may expect the Nifty to zoom to all-time highs in the next few sessions.”

Foreign institutional investors sold 19.43 billion rupees ($236.8 million) worth of Indian equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought 19.73 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.