AVN 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.26%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.43%)
OGDC 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,996 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 13,658 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,608 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,269 Increased By 8 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s May exports fall 0.7% y/y, slower than forecast

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 10:28am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports in May fell 0.7% from a year earlier, slower than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

May’s exports had been expected to plunge 11.9%, according to the median estimate of 16 economists polled by Reuters.

Imports in May shrank 3.3% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed.

Indonesia May exports up nearly 1%, beating forecast

Analysts were expecting a 12.1% fall. Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 15.4 billion ringgit ($3.32 billion) in May, compared with analysts’ estimate of 13.1 billion ringgit.

Malaysia Exports

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia’s May exports fall 0.7% y/y, slower than forecast

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories