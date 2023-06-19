AVN 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-5.86%)
London stocks open lower on miners, energy drag; AstraZeneca slips

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 02:29pm

UK’s resource-heavy benchmark index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by miners and energy stocks, with AstraZeneca slipping on a report on the drugmaker’s plans to spin off its China business.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 0721 GMT, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index fell 0.4%.

Miners and energy stocks fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively, on lower metals and crude oil prices amid uncertainties around top consumer China.

AstraZeneca fell 1% on a Financial Times’ report saying the company plans to spin off its China business and is considering a separate unit listing in Hong Kong, while Coca-Cola HBC AG fell 2% after it said it will buy Finlandia vodka brand owner Brown-Forman Finland Oy for $220 million.

London stocks gain ahead of central bank rate decisions, Croda rebounds

Investors will closely monitor key readings on domestic inflation due Wednesday to gauge the path for monetary policy just a day ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate decision.

London stocks London's FTSE 100

