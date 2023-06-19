AVN 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-5.86%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
DGKC 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.16%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.36%)
HUBC 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.62%)
KEL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
NETSOL 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.03%)
OGDC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.24%)
PAEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.76%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-14.56%)
TRG 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Most Gulf markets drop as China slowdown jitters weigh

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 01:43pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices lower, as concerns over China’s faltering economic growth outweighed support from OPEC+ production cuts.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — slid 1.2% on Monday with Brent crude down at $75.73 a barrel by 0730 GMT.

Several major banks have cut their 2023 gross domestic product growth forecasts for China after May data last week showed the post-COVID recovery in the world’s second-largest economy was faltering.

Tepid data added to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was down 0.3%, dented by losses in most sectors with Jabal Omar falling 1.4% and oil giant Saudi Aramco shedding 0.5%.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, lost 0.7%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.1% in early trade, weighed down by finance and utilities sectors, with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority slipping 1.1% and the Emaar Properties slipping nearly 1%.

Commercial Bank of Dubai and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications slid 5.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index dipped 0.2%, dragged down by a 1% loss in Alpha Dhabi Holding and 0.3% decline in First Abu Dhabi Bank, largest lender in the United Arab Emirates.

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of Fed rate decision

Among the losers, Multiply Group and Easy Lease lost 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. In Qatar, the benchmark added 0.2%, with Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) gaining 1.1% and Ahli Bank QPSC trading 1% higher.

Earlier this month, OPEC+ had agreed on a new oil output deal. The group’s biggest producer - Saudi Arabia - also pledged to make a deep cut to its output in July.

Saudi Arabia is the only member of OPEC+ with sufficient spare capacity and storage to be able to easily reduce and increase output.

It was able to respond rapidly to excess supply that weakened the market in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 when the group of producers implemented record output cuts.

