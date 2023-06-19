AVN 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.74%)
BAFL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.32%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
EPCL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.75%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.8%)
PPL 58.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
TPLP 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-14.41%)
TRG 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.59%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.48%)
BR30 13,893 Decreased By -117 (-0.83%)
KSE100 41,202 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.24%)
KSE30 14,490 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Soul Brothers Pakistan expanding globally

Press Release Published 19 Jun, 2023 11:19am
<p>Photo courtesy Soul Brothers Pakistan</p>

Photo courtesy Soul Brothers Pakistan

RICHMOND, VA: Soul Brothers Pakistan, a Pakistani community group, is making strides on the international stage. With an official presence now established in over 10 countries, the group has garnered recognition for its outstanding contributions. The group’s relentless dedication and commitment to fostering community spirit have earned it the prestigious ‘Best Community of the Year’ Facebook award by Pakistan Digi Awards for three consecutive years.

In their most recent gathering, held in Richmond, Virginia, members from Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas came together for a meetup. Hosted by one of the group’s brothers, the event offered attendees a chance to indulge in a BBQ, engage in exciting games, and partake in lively conversations, known locally as ‘gup shup’.

The highlight of the evening was the special appearance of Aftab Memon, Vice President of the Peoples Party USA, who also graciously hosted the event. Memon’s presence added a layer of significance to the gathering, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with a prominent figure in the political realm.

Soul Brothers Pakistan has been instrumental in creating a sense of belonging and unity among Pakistanis residing both in their home country and abroad. Through their various initiatives, the group has successfully brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a strong community bond and promoting Pakistani culture, traditions, and values.

Its global expansion reflects their unwavering determination to spread the message of unity and friendship across borders. With official chapters established in multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, the group continues to strengthen its reach and influence.

Comments

1000 characters

Soul Brothers Pakistan expanding globally

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Read more stories