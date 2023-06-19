AVN 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.8%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.65%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.37%)
EPCL 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HUBC 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
KEL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.04%)
PPL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.18%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-14.78%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.69%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,053 Decreased By -24 (-0.59%)
BR30 13,873 Decreased By -137.1 (-0.98%)
KSE100 41,170 Decreased By -131.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 14,476 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.45%)
Nikkei closes 1% lower as chipmakers slump

Reuters Published June 19, 2023
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended 1% lower on Monday as investors sold chip-related stocks, while foreign investors kept on the sidelines with US markets being closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Nikkei closed lower at 33,370.42, after rising 0.2% earlier in the session.

Last week, the benchmark hit a 33-year high and posted its 10th consecutive weekly gain.

“There was always a support from foreign investors when the Nikkei turned weak, but today was different,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“There was not enough buyers as foreign investors seemed to have been away from the market ahead of a US holiday on Monday.

The Nikkei may turn course in the latter part of the next session when foreign investors are back.“

Chip-related stocks fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron slipping 2.45% and 3.32%, respectively.

Tokyo stocks close lower after central bank moves

Screen Holdings lost 3.34%. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 1.42%.

Toyota Motor lost 1.4% after rising nearly 20% this month.

The yen touched a near seven-month low against the dollar on Monday, after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-low interest rate policy.

If the yen keeps weakening, the Japanese central bank may have to tweak its policy in the near future and such speculation lifted the banking sector by 1.12%, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The banking index rose nearly 1% to become the best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The insurance sector T gained 0.74%.

The broader Topix lost 0.43% to 2,290.50.

