AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s May aluminium imports up slightly on prior year

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2023 09:43am

BEIJING: China’s aluminium imports in May climbed 1.8% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, but arrivals were lower than the prior month amid weak industrial demand.

The world’s biggest aluminium producer and consumer brought in 191,701 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and products -including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - last month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

That compared to 188,469 tonnes imported in the same month of 2022, but lower than the 222,851 tonnes in April.

The metal is mainly used in the transportation, construction and packaging sectors.

Overall consumption of the light metal remained weak amid sluggish performance of the housing sector, an unexpected contraction in May factory activity and a subdued export market.

That said, better production in the solar and auto sectors lent some support to demand. Chinese passenger car production and sales posted annual growth of 18% and 28.2% in May, according to the China Car Passenger Association.

The world’s top metal consumer is expected to carry out more stimulus to boost its economy, which could mean more demand for industrial metals.

Primary aluminium production in the country remained constrained by a power crunch in the southwestern Yunnan province, with May output rising only slightly to 3.42 million metric tons.

China May aluminium output largely flat on-year as power crunch persists

Imports in the first five months of the year totalled 989,298 metric tons, up 10.3% year-on-year, the data showed.

Industry participants are expecting more shipments from Russia, which exported 261,384 metric tons of primary aluminium to China in the first four months, up 185% from the same period last year, according to customs data.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium products, totalled 12.93 million metric tons last month, the customs data showed, up 7.8% on the prior year.

China aluminium LME aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

China’s May aluminium imports up slightly on prior year

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories