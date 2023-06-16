AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.21%)
KAPCO 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.17%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
TRG 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,127 Increased By 31.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 105.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,614 Increased By 22.8 (0.16%)
Indian rupee to rise after dollar’s biggest fall in over three months

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 11:51am

BENGALURU: The Indian rupee will likely open higher on Friday, tracking a broad weakness in the dollar index, and as a new set of US data fuelled hopes that the US Federal Reserve may decide to be less hawkish than expected.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.93-81.96 to the US dollar, compared with its spot close of 82.1750 in the previous session.

The rupee had hit a five-week high of 82.03 on Thursday on the back of likely corporate dollar inflows but snapped a four-day winning streak after data showed that domestic trade deficit widened to a five-month high.

Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a five-week low on Thursday and saw its worst one-day session since March 13 after a hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) signalled more rate hikes.

The offshore Chinese yuan cooled around 7.13 levels from over 6-1/2-month lows hit in the previous session at 7.1922.

The rupee should see some appreciation on Friday, which should also benefit from the yuan’s move, a trader with foreign bank said.

Also, higher US jobless claims, data showing production at US factories almost stalled in May and a fall in US import prices last month helped fuel bets that the Fed would not follow through with more rate hikes after it signalled at least two more this year.

Indian rupee likely higher, awaits Fed rate decision

The rupee has gained about 0.35% so far this week, benefiting from likely corporate dollar inflows.

“Given the lack of significant events in the coming couple of weeks, the rupee is at an advantage in the short-term and any dip in USD/INR remains a good opportunity,” said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

Indian rupee

