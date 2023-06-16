KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 15, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 7.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 7.05
JS Global Cap. Amreli Steels 535,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 535,000 17.00
JS Global Cap. Int. Ind.Ltd. 730,000 71.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 730,000 71.00
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 126,000 505.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 126,000 505.00
Rafi Securities Pak.Int.Cont 1,000 106.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 106.45
Sherman Sec. Shell Pakistan 20,000 95.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 95.00
BMA Capital Shezan Inter 100 111.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 111.00
Topline Securities TRG Pak Ltd 400,000 94.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 94.98
Integrated Equities Waves Corp Ltd 1,700,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 7.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,032,100
===========================================================================================
