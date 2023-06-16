KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 15, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 7.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 7.05 JS Global Cap. Amreli Steels 535,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 535,000 17.00 JS Global Cap. Int. Ind.Ltd. 730,000 71.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 730,000 71.00 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 126,000 505.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 126,000 505.00 Rafi Securities Pak.Int.Cont 1,000 106.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 106.45 Sherman Sec. Shell Pakistan 20,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 95.00 BMA Capital Shezan Inter 100 111.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 111.00 Topline Securities TRG Pak Ltd 400,000 94.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 94.98 Integrated Equities Waves Corp Ltd 1,700,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 7.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,032,100 ===========================================================================================

