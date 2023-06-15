AVN 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.59%)
Jun 15, 2023
World

Eight killed in Turkiye land dispute

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 03:02pm

DIYARBAKIR: At least eight people died in a shootout between two families fighting over prized agricultural land in Turkiye Kurdish-majority southeast, a local official said Thursday.

The disputed fields in Diyarbakir province were set on fire after the shooting, with flames starting to spread on Thursday, an AFP journalist in the region said.

Three survivors of the violence were taken to hospital and security across the province was stepped up, officials said.

World leaders congratulate Turkiye’s victorious Erdogan

Property disputes are quite common in the southeast, where the main income is agriculture.

Diyarbakir governor Ali Ihsan Su said the disputed fields covered 200,000 square metres (50 acres).

Turkiye Turkiye Kurdish majority southeast Diyarbakir province

