AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.21%)
DFML 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.99%)
EPCL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.56%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.45%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
NETSOL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.43%)
PAEL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.5%)
PRL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.83%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.04%)
TRG 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.63%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.99%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -46.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,078 Decreased By -186.4 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,333 Decreased By -181.3 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,568 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 dips on scope of tighter monetary policy; Informa jumps

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2023 01:55pm

UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 dipped on Thursday, dragged down by miners’ stocks amid prospects of global monetary policy tightening lasting for longer, while events organiser Informa jumped on a strong earnings outlook.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.1% at 0805 GMT, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index was little changed.

The ECB is seen raising rates to their highest level in 22 years later in the day and leave the door open to more hikes, a day after the US Federal Reserve left rates unchanged but projected rates rising by half a percentage point by 2023 end.

With the Bank of England (BoE) also poised to raise rates by 25-basis-points next week, investors have struggled to balance maintaining exposure to rising equities against possible headwinds from tighter monetary policies.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.5% so far this quarter after rising for two quarters, during which it jumped nearly 11% - its strongest rise over two quarters since early 2021.

“UK stocks will remain under pressure while we have a low growth environment at the same time, as both monetary policy and fiscal policy are being tightened and households are seeing their real disposable incomes continuing to erode,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist, Equiti Capital.

“In this environment, it is hard to be bullish on stocks.”

UK’s FTSE 100 rises on mining boost; Fed decision awaited

Miners fell 0.4% on lower metal prices after China’s economy stumbled in May.

Informa jumped 3.3% on raising its annual profit and revenue outlook, boosting the media sector by 1%, while online fashion retailer ASOS soared 13.4% on returning to profitability.

Technology company Halma slumped 5.1% to the bottom of the FTSE 100, on disappointing annual margins outlook.

Insurer Legal & General fell 2.2% after hiring Banco Santander’s Antonio Simoes as its new CEO.

UK's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 dips on scope of tighter monetary policy; Informa jumps

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi’s mayor

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

IMF comes down hard on Pakistan’s budget proposals

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Petrol price likely to decline

Bill Gates in China to meet with development partners

Oil rebounds on strong China refinery data but economic outlook caps gains

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Karachi not under immediate threat

Read more stories