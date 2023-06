BENGALURU: Indian shares opened marginally lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve left rates unchanged as anticipated but hinted at the possibility of more hikes later this year.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.09% at 18,739.95 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.13% to 63,121.05.