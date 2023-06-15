Coastal areas: Over 67,000 people shifted to relief camps

KARACHI: The Sindh government has intensified its operation to evacuate people from three possibly storm-hit coastal districts of the province to the 39 relief camps.

A detailed report in this regard has been submitted with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by the authorities engaged in evacuation operation.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said 80 percent of the people of the coastal belt have already been shifted, adding the people in the camps are provided with facilities. CM Sindh has issued directives and the Navy, Army, Rangers and district administration are on board.

He added that there is no danger of cloudburst in Karachi and caution boards have been installed at development sites and people should follow the SOPs of the administration.

He said that the citizens of Karachi are requested not to go towards the sea.

Quoting the evacuation report, a Spokesperson to Sindh CM said that as many as 67,367 residents of Sindh’s three coastal districts have so far been moved to 39 relief camps by the government.

As many as 13000 people from Tehsil Keti Bandar have been evacuated to six relief camps.

Of the total 5000 population of Ghorabari Tehsil, 3500 were evacuated by the administration while 1500 moved to relief camps, voluntarily. In Tehsil Ghorabari, three relief camps have been established with accommodation capacity for some 445 families.

Of the 19038 population of Tehsil Shaheed Fazil Rahu, the administration has transferred 14310 people while 5160 people moved to relief camps, voluntarily. 10 relief camps with a capacity of 3009 families have been established there.

Of the 12,300 population of Badin Tehsil, the administration has evacuated 5,960 people while 5,600 moved to the 6 relief camps voluntary.

