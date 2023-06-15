AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coastal areas: Over 67,000 people shifted to relief camps

Muhammad Shafa Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has intensified its operation to evacuate people from three possibly storm-hit coastal districts of the province to the 39 relief camps.

A detailed report in this regard has been submitted with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by the authorities engaged in evacuation operation.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said 80 percent of the people of the coastal belt have already been shifted, adding the people in the camps are provided with facilities. CM Sindh has issued directives and the Navy, Army, Rangers and district administration are on board.

He added that there is no danger of cloudburst in Karachi and caution boards have been installed at development sites and people should follow the SOPs of the administration.

He said that the citizens of Karachi are requested not to go towards the sea.

Quoting the evacuation report, a Spokesperson to Sindh CM said that as many as 67,367 residents of Sindh’s three coastal districts have so far been moved to 39 relief camps by the government.

As many as 13000 people from Tehsil Keti Bandar have been evacuated to six relief camps.

Of the total 5000 population of Ghorabari Tehsil, 3500 were evacuated by the administration while 1500 moved to relief camps, voluntarily. In Tehsil Ghorabari, three relief camps have been established with accommodation capacity for some 445 families.

Of the 19038 population of Tehsil Shaheed Fazil Rahu, the administration has transferred 14310 people while 5160 people moved to relief camps, voluntarily. 10 relief camps with a capacity of 3009 families have been established there.

Of the 12,300 population of Badin Tehsil, the administration has evacuated 5,960 people while 5,600 moved to the 6 relief camps voluntary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Nasir Hussain relief camps

Comments

1000 characters

Coastal areas: Over 67,000 people shifted to relief camps

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories