Russian rouble slides to weakest since early April vs dollar

The rouble weakened to a near 10-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, as Russian markets reopened after a long weekend, hurt by lower oil prices and under pressure from geopolitical risks and demand for foreign currency.

At 0615 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 83.07, its weakest since April 7. It had lost 0.9% to trade at 89.74 versus the euro, a more than six-week low, and had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.58.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.6% at $72.26 a barrel.

Russian rouble hits near eight-week low past 82 vs dollar

Prices for Brent have fallen sharply from near $78 in the last few sessions.

The rouble showed limited reaction to the central bank holding interest rates at 7.5% on Friday, but issuing its strongest signal yet that it may hike interest rates this year, saying that likelihood had grown as inflationary pressures intensify.