AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Major Gulf bourses end lower on falling oil prices

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2023 06:43pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to falling oil prices and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - tumbled more than a dollar a barrel on Friday to record a second straight weekly decline as disappointing Chinese data added to doubts about demand growth after Saudi Arabia’s weekend decision to cut output.

The Qatari Stock index dropped 0.5%, extending its losses to a second session.

The index recorded a drop in all sectors with Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank falling 0.6% and Qatar International Islamic Bank shedding 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell marginally, ending its six-session winning streak. Losses in the energy and utilities sectors outweighed gains in most of the sectors.

Bank Aljazira climbed 3.6% and Saudi Industrial Investment Group gained 3.4%.

However, the oil giant Saudi Aramco and the kingdom’s biggest bank Saudi National Bank lost 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.3%, extending its previous session gains.

Major Gulf bourses track Asian shares, oil prices lower

The index was lifted up by a 6.2% jump in Fawry Banking and 7% rise in Misr Fertilizers Production.

Separately, Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7% from 30.6% in April, approaching an all-time record and higher than analysts had expected.

Gulf stocks Saudi National Bank Saudi Arabia oil Qatari Stock index

