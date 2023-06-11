Two drones crash in Russia’s Kaluga region: local governor

Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Russia’s Kaluga region, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.

One drone crashed near the village of Strelkovka, another in the woods in the Medynsky municipal district.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and only minimal damage, Shapsha said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.