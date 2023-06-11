AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Punjab Summer Games: 34 sports competitions to be held

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided in principle to hold competitions of 34 sports in the Punjab Summer Games for the first time in the province.

Competitions of all sports including cricket, hockey, football, shooting ball, athletics, snooker, badminton will be staged and winning players as well as teams will be given prizes of Rs 320 million. Sports competitions at 5 levels will be held from the union council up to the provincial level.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at CM Office in connection with holding Punjab Summer Games 2023. It was decided that competitions of 8 games will be held at the union council level and additional 7 sports will be included at the tehsil level. About 4 sports at the district level and additional 11 sports will be included at the divisional level. Additional 7 sports will be included at the provincial level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi Punjab Summer Games

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Summer Games: 34 sports competitions to be held

No amnesty scheme for expats: Law to be invoked against industries exploiting consumers: Dar

Finance Bill brings in a big import-related facilitative step

Rich will be taxed: Rs2.2trn Sindh budget unveiled

GST on services: Rs235bn target set

Budget has Rs697bn uplift outlay

Proposed tax on windfall profits may be challenged in courts

Tax policy-making process ‘ICTE’ to be set up to reduce role of FBR officials

Power Div grilled for hiking circular debt by Rs90bn in April

Sindh budget: Rs272.17bn proposed for health services

Plea filed in SC against trial of civilians under Official Secrets Act, Army Act

Read more stories