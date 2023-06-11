Punjab Summer Games: 34 sports competitions to be held

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided in principle to hold competitions of 34 sports in the Punjab Summer Games for the first time in the province.

Competitions of all sports including cricket, hockey, football, shooting ball, athletics, snooker, badminton will be staged and winning players as well as teams will be given prizes of Rs 320 million. Sports competitions at 5 levels will be held from the union council up to the provincial level.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at CM Office in connection with holding Punjab Summer Games 2023. It was decided that competitions of 8 games will be held at the union council level and additional 7 sports will be included at the tehsil level. About 4 sports at the district level and additional 11 sports will be included at the divisional level. Additional 7 sports will be included at the provincial level.

