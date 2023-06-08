AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
South Africa’s Ramaphosa discusses African peace mission with Putin

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 01:08pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he briefed him on the upcoming African leaders peace mission to Russia and Ukraine, the South African presidency said on Thursday.

“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission,” the presidency statement said.

A delegation of African heads of state is expected to visit Ukraine and Russia in June hoping to persuade them to cease hostilities, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa told Reuters last month.

South Africa targets $111bn investment goal in tough investor climate

He said on Wednesday no date had been set for the mission as yet.

The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the end of July in St.

Petersburg, the statement said.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa discusses African peace mission with Putin

