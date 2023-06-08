AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
DGKC 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.77%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.21%)
OGDC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
PRL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.87%)
UNITY 15.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.97%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,187 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,539 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,874 Decreased By -268.6 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,817 Decreased By -126.5 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 12:43pm
Follow us

Meta Platforms on Thursday introduced WhatsApp Channels, a feature that the social media giant said would help make the app a “private broadcast messaging product.”

Users in Colombia and Singapore will be the first to receive access to Channels. Over the coming months, Meta will expand the availability of the tool for users in more countries, it said.

The company said users will be able to follow content on their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials and others. Profile photos and contact information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers.

Russia fines WhatsApp for first time for not deleting banned content

Similarly, followers will not have their phone numbers revealed.

Global launch partners for the feature will include the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

whatsapp Meta

Comments

1000 characters

Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories