AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
DGKC 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.77%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.21%)
OGDC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
PRL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.87%)
UNITY 15.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.97%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,187 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,539 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,874 Decreased By -268.6 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,817 Decreased By -126.5 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hits near eight-week low past 82 vs dollar

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 12:25pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble hit a near eight-week low on Thursday past 82 against the dollar, buffeted by geopolitical risks and twitchy oil prices, while exporters’ foreign currency conversions only offered limited support.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 82.01 after earlier hitting 82.2150, its weakest since April 12.

Some improvement in oil prices restrained the rouble’s weakening in the previous session, but rouble selling may intensify on Thursday and the currency could consolidate beyond the 82 mark, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru.

The rouble had lost 0.2% to trade at 87.87 versus the euro . It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.49.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.2% at $77.13 a barrel.

Brent has swung between around $72 and $78 this month.

Foreign currency conversion by exporters to pay dividends is a support factor, but FX supply is typically lower earlier in the month as taxes, for which exporters accumulate roubles, are due towards the end of the month.

Russian rouble steadies as geopolitical risks intensify

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,038.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,703.2 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble hits near eight-week low past 82 vs dollar

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories