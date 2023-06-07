AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies as geopolitical risks intensify

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 12:53pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday ahead of three government bond auctions, taking stock of increasing geopolitical risks after a dam breach in Ukraine and supported by exporters’ foreign currency conversion for dividend payments.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 81.51 and had gained 0.1% to trade at 87.07 versus the euro.

It was unchanged against the yuan at 11.41. Geopolitical concerns are among the factors likely to dictate fluctuations in the USD/RUB currency pair in June, Rosbank analysts said in a report. Foreign currency conversion by exporters to pay taxes and dividends will be a support factor.

“As a result, opportunities for the rouble’s tactical strengthening from current levels remain,” Rosbank said.

The rouble could gain support from increased daily FX sales by the finance ministry. The ministry is also set to hold three OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday.

Geopolitical risks have become more acute in recent weeks, with drone attacks and ground incursions on Russian territory.

Russia blames Ukraine for such incidents, but Kyiv denies sending troops across the border.

Tuesday’s breach of a huge dam on the front-line Dnipro river has muddied the picture for a much-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces and threatens an environmental disaster for civilians living in the war zone.

Russian rouble recovers after hitting over 5-week low vs dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.8% at $75.71 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were mixed, but above the around two-week lows hit during the previous session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1% to 1,036.8 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,682.8 points.

Shares in state-owned lender VTB were 0.5% higher after the bank said it expected to raise 94 billion roubles in its secondary public offering (SPO).

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble steadies as geopolitical risks intensify

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

Punjab elections: SC clubs together ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

Spain logs ‘hottest spring on record’

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

Read more stories