New PTA chairman assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retd) has assumed the charge of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman.

The federal government last week appointed Rehman, Member (Administration) PTA, as the chairman of the authority.

Business Recorder was the first to report the expected appointment of Rehman as Member PTA and later, chairman of the authority on May 9, 2023. The chairman will have MP-1 scale.

Rehman is a technology professional with experience of over 37 years in national security, ICT development, spectrum management, digital transformation, cyber security and policy-making.

Rehman holds BE (Telecom) and MS (War Studies) from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad.

He has served at key leadership positions dealing with ICTs strategy and transformation. He has vast experience in the deployment of state-of-the-art telecom infrastructures, enhancing the redundancy and efficiency of networks, fiberization, RoW management, and data centres design and architecture.

He has also served with the United Nations (UN) at key appointments in member countries.

