AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First IMF review of Ukraine loan facility paves way for $900mn payout

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 08:54pm
Follow us

VIENNA: An International Monetary Fund mission has completed its first review of a $15.6 billion loan programme for Ukraine and the country has met the required conditions, paving the way for a payout of around $900 million, the IMF said on Tuesday.

IMF staff have also raised their forecast for Ukraine’s economic growth this year to a range entirely in positive territory from a previous prediction that was between -3% and +1%, the IMF said in a statement on the review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement approved in March.

Ukraine wants to make Danube canal deeper to expand grain export routes: Kyiv

“IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on the first review of the EFF. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with Board consideration expected in the coming weeks,” the IMF said in its statement.

“All quantitative performance criteria for end-April and structural benchmarks through end-May were met.”

The EFF is part of a $115 billion global package to support Ukraine’s economy as it battles Russia’s invasion.

To ensure continued IMF support, Ukraine must meet various conditions, including steps to boost tax revenue, maintain exchange rate stability, preserve central bank independence, and strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

The EFF is the first major conventional financing program approved by the IMF for a country involved in a large-scale war.

“A stronger recovery is expected as the economy progressively adapts to war conditions,” the IMF said.

“IMF staff have therefore upgraded real GDP (gross domestic product) growth for 2023 to a range of 1 to 3 percent (from the previous range of -3 to +1 percent when the EFF was approved), although the outlook remains highly uncertain as the war continues.”

IMF Ukraine Ukraine crisis Russian invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

First IMF review of Ukraine loan facility paves way for $900mn payout

Federal budget to be made keeping all constraints in view: Ishaq Dar

Strong govts made by people's support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Read more stories