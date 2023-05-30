EU, US voice concern over Poland’s ‘Russian influence’ committee

WARSAW: The European Union and the United States have expressed concerns over a new Polish law creating a body to probe “Russian influence”, which critics say Warsaw will use to target opposition.

The EU has “special concern” over the committee, which would have powers to block citizens from public office, the bloc’s justice commissioner said Tuesday.

Brussels is worried the new panel could be used to “deprive citizens… individuals of their rights to be elected in a public function, public office,” commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Poland ‘ready’ to train Ukraine pilots on F-16 jets

He added that the European Commission “will not hesitate to take measures if it’s needed”.

In a separate statement late Monday, the US State Department said it was “concerned by the Polish government’s passage of new legislation that could be misused to interfere with Poland’s free and fair elections”.

Parliamentary elections in Poland will be held in autumn this year.

The US government said it shared “the concerns expressed by many observers that this law to create a commission to investigate Russian influence could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process.”

But the right-wing government in Warsaw on Tuesday rebuffed the US comments, saying the legislation remained “within sovereign national competence of the Polish parliament”.

In a statement, Polish ministry of foreign affairs said, “Poland highly values the alliance with United States” and was “always ready to clarify and explain all potential misinterpretations and doubts” about the law.

It added that the new body’s work “will not limit voters’ ability to vote for their candidates in elections; on the contrary – it will provide the public with wider access to information about matters crucial to national security.”

On Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the contested bill into law, enabling the creation of the commission that the opposition slammed as “anti-constitutional” and “Stalinist”.

The commission’s nine members, appointed by the lower house of parliament, will decide if individuals it investigates succumbed to Russian influence between 2007 and 2022 and impose harsh penalties.

The government has not provided for any appeal process for people found guilty, who could find themselves banned for 10 years from public positions relating to public finances and classified information.