AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German brewery has high hops for powdered beer

AFP Published 28 May, 2023 10:39am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEUZELLE: With its golden hue, bittersweet notes and frothy head, Stefan Fritsche’s latest brew looks and tastes like any other beer.

But the revolutionary tipple, developed at Fritsche’s brewery in the German town of Neuzelle, was made with just two ingredients: powder and water.

“Everyone can have their own home brewery” with his new invention, Fritsche told AFP at the premises near the border with Poland.

For now, the recipe finalised earlier this year is non-alcoholic and also contains no carbon dioxide, meaning it has no bubbles.

But Fritsche, 56, is also developing an alcoholic version and eventually planning to add bubbles to make it even more beer-like.

The main target market will be African and Asian countries, since a powder is far easier and cheaper to transport over long distances than bottles of beer.

But the product may not go down too smoothly at home in Germany, which has a 500-year-old purity law around beer known as the “Reinheitsgebot”.

“We know that pilsner drinkers and craft beer enthusiasts, especially in Germany, will initially be sceptical about our product,” the brewery admits on its website.

It is unclear whether the product could even be marketed as beer under the strict rules, which limit the ingredients to malt, hops, yeast and water.

Fritsche declines to reveal his recipe but argues that his invention is necessary in a world that needs sustainable solutions.

The brewer is still working with investors to roll out the powder commercially, but is hoping to start selling it within around four months.

Sustainable ambitions

The powdered format, developed with European laboratories over the past two years, makes the beverage 90 percent cheaper to export than traditional beer, he said.

“We want to become the first sustainable brewery in the world.”

According to the Impact CO2 carbon footprint calculator, packaging and transport account for 70 percent of the environmental impact of a litre (around two pints) of beer.

The powdered format also saves time, as laboratory production is faster than traditional brewing, which takes two months on average.

But German experts are sceptical about whether the idea will catch on.

Powdered beer is a “nice innovation”, but “it will not endanger or even challenge our traditional breweries”, said Benedikt Meier of the Bavarian Private Breweries Association.

Hundreds working for Germany in Russia forced to quit, leave

The “Bier und Wir” brewers’ association also has doubts.

“The enjoyment of beer is primarily about conviviality, as it is enjoyed in pubs, in your local, at a party or among friends and like-minded people,” it said.

“A beer powder whose use focuses on preparation at home is not a serious alternative for this target group.”

Previous attempts to market powdered beers have fallen flat.

And in 2014, US company Lipsmark made headlines with its hard-liquor sachets, but the product was banned in most states and then withdrawn before it even hit the shelves.

But Fritsche is determined that his product will succeed where others have failed.

“We want to go down a new path, so to speak… to make a real, normal and good-tasting beer out of powder,” he said.

CO2 carbon German brewery Stefan Fritsche’s Neuzelle African and Asian countries Bavarian Private Breweries Association

Comments

1000 characters

German brewery has high hops for powdered beer

'We are living in dark ages': Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

China's first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

Different categories of cos: SECP gets powers to approve capital expenditure/disposal of fixed assets

Business bank account opening: RRMC for making NTN mandatory

Read more stories