AVN 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.86%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 26.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
OGDC 75.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 58.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 100.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 4.8 (0.12%)
BR30 14,190 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,206 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,673 Increased By 17.6 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 09:45am
<p>A U.S. Secret Service agent clears pedestrians from a street while investigating a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House after the driver was detained by law enforcement officers in Washington, U.S. REUTERS</p>

A U.S. Secret Service agent clears pedestrians from a street while investigating a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House after the driver was detained by law enforcement officers in Washington, U.S. REUTERS
Follow us

The driver of a truck was detained on Monday night after crashing into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a US Secret Service spokesperson said.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated, Fox 5 television news reported.

WUSA television showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards and uniformed law-enforcement officers approaching the vehicle.

A remote-controlled robot pried open the door slightly, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo. After initially crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, WUSA reported, citing a witness report.

White House U Haul truck Anthony Guglielmi Lafayette Square

Comments

1000 characters

Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

Imran Khan leaves for Rawalpindi to appear before NAB

G20: China, others take the wind out of India’s sails

Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

Audio leaks probe: PTI challenges formation of judicial commission

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Read more stories