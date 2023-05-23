AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Tech integration boosts pre-schooling outcomes: experts

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
KARACHI: Planned and efficient use of technology can significantly improve children development and school operations in Pre-schooling System, experts said.

Addressing a seminar on "Transforming Early Education through Technology” organized by Ataleeq Foundation, a pioneering educational organization committed to transforming early education, speakers also urged for tech integration in the education system to brings significant improvements.

The seminar showcased Ataleeq Foundation's highly acclaimed Fun4Learn Preschool Program, which is currently being used in 75 schools across 34 cities countrywide. With over 3,000 trained teachers and 47,319 students, the program follows a world-standard pre-schooling system designed to promote holistic children development.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions, gained best practices, and networked with like-minded professionals.

Shahzad Qamar, CEO, Ataleeq explained the child development theory, which can be carried in preschools effectively through technology tools to achieve results like standardized education to more campuses with sustainability.

Ataleeq Foundation is dedicated to revolutionize early education through the integration of technology, he said and added "we believe that by empowering educators with the right tools and resources, we can provide children with a solid foundation for lifelong learning and success."

Addressing the seminar, Fatimah Ghaffar, an esteemed educational scholar based in Japan, shared valuable insights into the best practices of the Japanese pre-schooling system. Drawing from her extensive research and experience, Mrs. Ghaffar highlighted the qualities that make Japan a world leader in early education.

She emphasized the holistic approach to child development, the emphasis on social and emotional learning, and the integration of technology in preschool classrooms. Mrs. Ghaffar also shed light on Japan's renowned higher schooling methods, which focus on cultivating critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, and creativity among students.

Muhammad Meesam, a renowned youth trainer, introduced Ataleeq Foundation's Fun4Learn Preschool Programs and technology integration tools and software employed by the foundation.

He showcased the comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) developed by Ataleeq Foundation, which caters to the diverse needs of school owners, principals, teachers, parents, and students. The interactive and user-friendly app allows seamless communication, collaborative learning, and personalized experiences for all stakeholders.

Ataleeq Foundation is a leading educational organization dedicated to transforming early education through innovative programs and initiatives. With a strong focus on leveraging technology, Ataleeq Foundation aims to provide children with a nurturing, stimulating, and interactive learning environment that fosters their overall development. The organization's flagship Fun4Learn program has garnered acclaim for its effective approach to early childhood education.

