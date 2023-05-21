Mataf expansion project at Makkah’s Grand Mosque named ‘Saudi portico’

The Head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais announced on Sunday that the higher Saudi authorities have issued approval to name the Mataf Expansion Building Project at the Grand Mosque as Saudi Rivaq or “Saudi Portico”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Portico is a four-story building that surrounds the Abbasid Portico, which is located behind the Holy Kaaba.

The expansion building has a maximum capacity of 287,000 worshipers and can accommodate 107,000 performers of the tawaf (circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba) per hour.

The Saudi Portico is the latest in a series of expansions of the Grand Mosque, which have been carried out over the past several decades to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims.

The first expansion of the Grand Mosque was ordered by King Abdul Aziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, in 1955.

The expansion work continued during the reigns of King Saud, King Faisal, and King Khalid. The current expansion of the Grand Mosque is being carried out under the leadership of King Salman.

The Saudi Portico provides wider spaces for pilgrims and worshipers and is equipped with state-of-the-art technical services, such as sound and lighting systems. These features contribute to creating a more spiritual ambience for pilgrims and worshipers.

The opening of the Saudi Portico is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to expand and improve the Grand Mosque. The new building will help to ensure that pilgrims and worshipers can perform their rituals in comfort and safety.