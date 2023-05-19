Chairman Wapda visits Nai Gaj Dam site

LAHORE: Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Nai Gaj Dam site the other day.

The purpose of his visit was to review construction activities on various sites of the project including main dam, main spillway, dykes and intake structure.

Project Director Nai Gaj Aijaz Hussain Memon briefed the Chairman about the progress achieved so far.

Chairman directed the project management to devise and implement a contingency plan to minimize the delays caused by the last year’s flood and other contributing factors. Prior to the 2022-floods, the project was scheduled for completion in 2024.

