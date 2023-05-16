Istanbul bourse extends losses a day after election

GDANSK/ISTANBUL: Turkish stocks fell slightly on Tuesday, extending losses after a highly volatile first session following Sunday’s inconclusive presidential vote that will require a second round of voting on May 28.

Turkiye benchmark BIST-100 index dipped around 2% pre-market and turned briefly positive shortly afterwards, before pairing gains again.

It was down 0.41% by 0740 GMT. BIST-100 index closed down 6.14% on Monday as investores weighed the country’s prospects heading into a presidential run-off vote amid what Fitch called “increasing macro and external pressures”.

The banking sub-index again led losses on the index, with a 8.5% fall.

Lira slides, dollar bonds tumble as presidential runoff looms

Shares of Yapi Kredi, Is Bank and Akbank crashed more than 9.9% in pre-trade alongside major conglomerate Koc Holding, discount chain BIM and Coca-Cola.

Mining company Koza Madencilik, commercial and military vehicle producer Otokar and steel producer Kardemir were among the best performers on BIST-100 index, rising between 3.22% and 4.53%.