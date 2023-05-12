2,250 miscreants arrested across Punjab: police

LAHORE: Punjab Police continued its action on third day to arrest miscreants involved in attacks, vandalism, and arson on public and private institutions.

The series of arrests continued in various districts of the province including Lahore, the total number exceeded to 2,250.

Miscreants seriously injured more than 150 officers and personnel across Punjab, 72 police vehicles were vandalized and set on fire.

On the basis of video recordings and other evidences, elements involved in malicious activities were being brought under the law.

A senior officer Punjab Police said that according to the data so far, the number of arrested accused exceeded to 2,250 who were involved in attacks, vandalism and arson on public and private institutions.

According to data made available, more than 150 officers and personnel got seriously injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab. Among the injured officers and personnel, 63 are in Lahore, 29 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Faisalabad, 13 in Gujranwala, 10 in Attock, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali.

Similarly, more than 72 vehicles used by Punjab Police and eight private vehicles were set ablaze. 23 vehicles were damaged in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Faisalabad, three in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, two in Bhakkar, eight in Multan, one in Attock.

IG Punjab said that miscreants who caused damage to public and private property, attacked police teams and did violence do not deserve any sympathy and all these miscreants are being traced and arrested.

