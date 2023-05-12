AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2,250 miscreants arrested across Punjab: police

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Police continued its action on third day to arrest miscreants involved in attacks, vandalism, and arson on public and private institutions.

The series of arrests continued in various districts of the province including Lahore, the total number exceeded to 2,250.

Miscreants seriously injured more than 150 officers and personnel across Punjab, 72 police vehicles were vandalized and set on fire.

On the basis of video recordings and other evidences, elements involved in malicious activities were being brought under the law.

A senior officer Punjab Police said that according to the data so far, the number of arrested accused exceeded to 2,250 who were involved in attacks, vandalism and arson on public and private institutions.

According to data made available, more than 150 officers and personnel got seriously injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab. Among the injured officers and personnel, 63 are in Lahore, 29 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Faisalabad, 13 in Gujranwala, 10 in Attock, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali.

Similarly, more than 72 vehicles used by Punjab Police and eight private vehicles were set ablaze. 23 vehicles were damaged in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Faisalabad, three in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, two in Bhakkar, eight in Multan, one in Attock.

IG Punjab said that miscreants who caused damage to public and private property, attacked police teams and did violence do not deserve any sympathy and all these miscreants are being traced and arrested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab police IG Punjab police vehicles

Comments

1000 characters

2,250 miscreants arrested across Punjab: police

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories